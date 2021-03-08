Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Financial Survey

Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 2.17 $25.24 million $2.51 14.50

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beverly Hills Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.06%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beverly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

