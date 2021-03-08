Bird Construction (BDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

BDT opened at C$9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$492.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

