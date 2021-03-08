Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.56

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.56 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 91881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.42. The company has a market cap of C$503.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.