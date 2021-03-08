BlackRock Inc. Buys 197,768 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.97% of Ebix worth $140,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ebix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 98,792 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ebix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ebix by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,121,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $769.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

