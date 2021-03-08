BlackRock Inc. Buys 235,875 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $132,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,445,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,598,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 615.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.40 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

