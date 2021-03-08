BlackRock Inc. Has $135.09 Million Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Oceaneering International worth $135,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Shares of OII opened at $14.15 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

