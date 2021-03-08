BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $770.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.