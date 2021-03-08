Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 223,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

