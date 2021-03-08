Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 6,423 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,406,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $35,205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

