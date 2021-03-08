Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Software were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $653.35 million, a P/E ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,274 shares of company stock valued at $960,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

