Blair William & Co. IL Has $224,000 Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

LMRK stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $317.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

