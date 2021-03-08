Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of TECK opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

