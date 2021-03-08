Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM opened at $148.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

