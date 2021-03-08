Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,425 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $83.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

