Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,327 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 315,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.