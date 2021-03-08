Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 5%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 6,074,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 10,549,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

