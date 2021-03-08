Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

