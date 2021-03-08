B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 480.91 ($6.28).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 535.40 ($7.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.26. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

