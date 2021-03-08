Bob’s Repair (BOB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,013.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $550,758.26 and $5,013.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

