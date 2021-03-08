Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last 90 days.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

