Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $30.03 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

In other news, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

