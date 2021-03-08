Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDRBF. Cowen cut Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.59.

BDRBF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

