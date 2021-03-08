Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 2,637 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $340.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

