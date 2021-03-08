Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of Graham worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Graham by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 million, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.