Boston Partners Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 249.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.73% of Amtech Systems worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 337,934 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

