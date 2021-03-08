Boston Partners Makes New $266,000 Investment in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of Drive Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

DS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

DS stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

