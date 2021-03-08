Boston Partners Reduces Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

PLPC opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $341.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

