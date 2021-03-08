Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

