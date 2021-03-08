Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 760 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $399.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

