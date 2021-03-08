Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,220 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 169.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

