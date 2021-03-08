Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

