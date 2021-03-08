Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.