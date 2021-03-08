Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.