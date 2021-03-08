Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TAK opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

