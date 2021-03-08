Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

BSX opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

