Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $250.00 at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $174.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

