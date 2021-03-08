Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNI opened at $76.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

