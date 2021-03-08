Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

