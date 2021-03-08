Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 67.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

