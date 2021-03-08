Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sanmina worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sanmina by 199.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 134,031 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.