Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

