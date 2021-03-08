Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 373.50 ($4.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) alerts:

BRW opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of £907.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.66.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,308 shares of company stock worth $20,090,084.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.