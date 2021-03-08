Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $65,271,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.21 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.