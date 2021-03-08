Brighton Jones LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $67.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

