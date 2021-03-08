Brighton Jones LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP opened at $44.88 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

