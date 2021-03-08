BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.19

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 4231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

