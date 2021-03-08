Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.78.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.22 and its 200 day moving average is $404.83. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

