Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of BALY opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $9,542,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.