Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,612,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

