Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.37. 868,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,121.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

